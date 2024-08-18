Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1926 "Type 1926-1935". Narrow letters in "СССР" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Narrow letters in "СССР"

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1926 "Type 1926-1935" Narrow letters in "СССР" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1926 "Type 1926-1935" Narrow letters in "СССР" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1926
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1926 . Narrow letters in "СССР". This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1380 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 50,000. Bidding took place June 15, 2022.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1926 at auction Luxcoins - August 18, 2024
Seller Luxcoins
Date August 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 13000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1926 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1926 at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1926 at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 4, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
605 $
Price in auction currency 37943 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1926 at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1926 at auction Imperial Coin - January 26, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1926 at auction Imperial Coin - January 26, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1926 at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1926 at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1926 at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1926 at auction Empire - March 6, 2020
Seller Empire
Date March 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price

