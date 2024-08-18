3 Kopeks 1926 "Type 1926-1935". Narrow letters in "СССР" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1926 . Narrow letters in "СССР". This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1380 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 50,000. Bidding took place June 15, 2022.

Сondition AU (1) XF (3) VF (4) F (1) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (1)