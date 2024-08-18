Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1926 "Type 1926-1935". Narrow letters in "СССР" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Narrow letters in "СССР"
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1926
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1926 . Narrow letters in "СССР". This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1380 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 50,000. Bidding took place June 15, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Empire (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Luxcoins (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
- Russian Heritage (1)
Seller Luxcoins
Date August 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 13000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date August 4, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
605 $
Price in auction currency 37943 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1926 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search