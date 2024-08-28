Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1977 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1977 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1977 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1977
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1977 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 172 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 37,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (13)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • MS67 (3)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1977 at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1977 at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2024
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1977 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1977 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1977 at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1977 at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1977 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1977 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1977 at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1977 at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1977 at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1977 at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1977 at auction AURORA - July 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2021
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1977 at auction AURORA - July 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1977 at auction AURORA - April 14, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date April 14, 2021
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1977 at auction AURORA - April 14, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date April 14, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1977 at auction AURORA - December 17, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1977 at auction AURORA - December 17, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1977 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1977 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1977 at auction AURORA - July 30, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date July 30, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1977 at auction AURORA - July 30, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date July 30, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1977 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1977 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1977 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1977 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

