Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1977 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1977 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 172 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 37,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2024
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2021
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1977 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
