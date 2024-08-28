Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1941. Relief star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Relief star
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1941
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1941 . Relief star. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 203 sold at the RND auction for RUB 24,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (14)
- AURORA (3)
- Coins and Medals (8)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Empire (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (1)
- MS67 (7)
- MUNZE (1)
- Rare Coins (10)
- RedSquare (1)
- RND (5)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Восточно-европейский (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 2500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2023
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1941 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search