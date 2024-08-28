Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1941. Relief star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Relief star

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1941 Relief star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1941 Relief star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1941
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1941 . Relief star. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 203 sold at the RND auction for RUB 24,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2023.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1941 at auction Восточно-европейский - August 28, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date August 28, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 2500 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1941 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1941 at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1941 at auction Alexander - February 22, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1941 at auction Alexander - February 22, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 22, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1941 at auction Alexander - January 25, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1941 at auction Alexander - January 25, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1941 at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1941 at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2023
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1941 at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1941 at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1941 at auction Russian Heritage - November 27, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1941 at auction Russian Heritage - November 13, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1941 at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1941 at auction RND - June 9, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1941 at auction RND - June 9, 2022
Seller RND
Date June 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1941 at auction RND - June 9, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1941 at auction RND - June 9, 2022
Seller RND
Date June 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1941 at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1941 at auction Восточно-европейский - October 3, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date October 3, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1941 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

