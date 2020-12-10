Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1987 "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1987 "Type 1961-1991" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1987 "Type 1961-1991" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1987
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1987 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 326 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 1,300. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1987 at auction Alexander - December 10, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date December 10, 2020
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 1400 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1987 at auction Alexander - November 5, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date November 5, 2020
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1987 at auction Alexander - October 1, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date October 1, 2020
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1987 at auction Alexander - August 27, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2020
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1987 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1987 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1987 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price

