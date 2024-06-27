Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1930. Narrow letters in "СССР" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Narrow letters in "СССР"
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1930
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1930 . Narrow letters in "СССР". This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 462 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 110,000. Bidding took place June 4, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
864 $
Price in auction currency 80000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
