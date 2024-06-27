Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1930. Narrow letters in "СССР" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Narrow letters in "СССР"

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1930 Narrow letters in "СССР" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1930 Narrow letters in "СССР" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1930
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1930 . Narrow letters in "СССР". This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 462 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 110,000. Bidding took place June 4, 2016.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1930 at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1930 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1930 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1930 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1930 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
864 $
Price in auction currency 80000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1930 at auction Empire - February 15, 2024
Seller Empire
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1930 at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1930 at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1930 at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1930 at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - September 23, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - September 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1930 at auction Alexander - August 28, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1930 at auction Alexander - August 28, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1930 at auction Alexander - August 28, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1930 at auction Alexander - August 28, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1930 at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1930 at auction Alexander - April 7, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1930 at auction Alexander - April 7, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1930 at auction Empire - October 10, 2024
Seller Empire
Date October 10, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

