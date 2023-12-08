Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1981 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1981 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 171 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 70,000. Bidding took place June 27, 2019.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
325 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 2500 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1981 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
