3 Kopeks 1924. Plain edge (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1924 . Plain edge. This copper coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 32177 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,400. Bidding took place September 5, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (105) AU (47) XF (42) VF (14) F (1) No grade (30) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (3) MS64 (32) MS63 (28) MS62 (16) MS61 (5) MS60 (5) AU58 (9) AU55 (3) AU50 (4) XF45 (11) XF40 (3) VF35 (4) VF25 (1) VF20 (2) PF65 (1) RD (4) RB (19) BN (59) Service NGC (51) PCGS (12) ННР (11)

