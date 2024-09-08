Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1924. Plain edge (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Plain edge
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,8 g
- Diameter 27,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1924
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (242) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1924 . Plain edge. This copper coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 32177 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,400. Bidding took place September 5, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date August 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Katz
Date August 30, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS63 RB ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
