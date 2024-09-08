Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1924. Plain edge (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Plain edge

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1924 Plain edge - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1924 Plain edge - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,8 g
  • Diameter 27,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1924
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (242) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1924 . Plain edge. This copper coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 32177 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,400. Bidding took place September 5, 2019.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1924 at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1924 at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1924 at auction Savoca Numismatik - August 31, 2024
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date August 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1924 at auction Katz - August 30, 2024
Seller Katz
Date August 30, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1924 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1924 at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1924 at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1924 at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1924 at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1924 at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS65 RB ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1924 at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1924 at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1924 at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1924 at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS63 RB ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1924 at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1924 at auction Знак - April 27, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1924 at auction Знак - April 27, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 27, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1924 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1924 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date October 6, 2024
Condition AU
Russia 3 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date October 6, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Russia 3 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date October 6, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Russia 3 Kopeks 1924 at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2024
Condition MS63 RB ННР
Russia 3 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2024
Condition AU
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

