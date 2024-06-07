Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1949. Relief star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Relief star
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1949
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1949 . Relief star. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 265 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 24,000. Bidding took place February 15, 2018.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 4000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 100 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
123
