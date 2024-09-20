Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1991 Л "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Tombac
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1991
- Mint Leningrad
- Purpose Circulation
Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1991 with mark Л. This tombac coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 933 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 19,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2024.


Service
- All companies
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (2)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- MS67 (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
206 $
Price in auction currency 19000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1991 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
