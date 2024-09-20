Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1991 Л "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1991 Л "Type 1961-1991" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1991 Л "Type 1961-1991" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1991
  • Mint Leningrad
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1991 with mark Л. This tombac coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 933 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 19,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • MS67 (1)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
206 $
Price in auction currency 19000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Russia 3 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Russia 3 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1991 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 425
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1991 All Russian coins Russian tombac coins Russian coins 3 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Coins.ee
Auction Oct 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Oct 5, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
SINCONA AG
Auction Oct 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search