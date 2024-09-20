3 Kopeks 1991 Л "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1991 with mark Л. This tombac coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 933 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 19,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2024.

