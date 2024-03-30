Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1957. Wreath with 16 ribbons (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Wreath with 16 ribbons

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1957 Wreath with 16 ribbons - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1957 Wreath with 16 ribbons - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1957
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1957 . Wreath with 16 ribbons. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 572 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 9,741. Bidding took place August 16, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • Coins and Medals (8)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1957 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 4200 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 9050 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1957 at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - September 23, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - September 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1957 at auction Alexander - August 28, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1957 at auction Alexander - August 28, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1957 at auction Alexander - May 12, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1957 at auction Alexander - May 12, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 12, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1957 at auction Alexander - April 7, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1957 at auction Alexander - April 7, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1957 at auction Imperial Coin - February 26, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1957 at auction Imperial Coin - February 26, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1957 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 425
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1957 All Russian coins Russian aluminum-bronze coins Russian coins 3 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
SINCONA AG
Auction Oct 22, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Sima Srl
Auction Oct 18, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aurora Numismatica
Auction Oct 9, 2024
Category
Year
Search