Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1957. Wreath with 16 ribbons (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Wreath with 16 ribbons
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1957
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1957 . Wreath with 16 ribbons. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 572 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 9,741. Bidding took place August 16, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- Coins and Medals (8)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 4200 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 9050 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 12, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
