3 Kopeks 1957. Wreath with 16 ribbons (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1957 . Wreath with 16 ribbons. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 572 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 9,741. Bidding took place August 16, 2022.

Сondition AU (1) XF (7) VF (6) Condition (slab) VF30 (2) VF25 (1)