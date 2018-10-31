Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1984 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1984 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 407 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 1,700. Bidding took place July 30, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (4)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (1)
- MS67 (2)
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date July 30, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 1700 RUB
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1984 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search