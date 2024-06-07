Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1933 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1933 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1933 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1933
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1933 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2046 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 390. Bidding took place June 1, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Coins and Medals (5)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Russiancoin (9)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 1700 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
423 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1933 at auction Russiancoin - September 14, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1933 at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1933 at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1933 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1933 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1933 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1933 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1933 at auction Empire - April 3, 2021
Seller Empire
Date April 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1933 at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1933 at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1933 at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1933 at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1933 at auction Imperial Coin - September 23, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1933 at auction Imperial Coin - September 23, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 23, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1933 at auction Imperial Coin - August 26, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1933 at auction Imperial Coin - August 26, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 26, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1933 at auction Imperial Coin - July 8, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1933 at auction Imperial Coin - July 8, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 8, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1933 at auction AURORA - March 31, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date March 31, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1933 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 425
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1933 All Russian coins Russian aluminum-bronze coins Russian coins 3 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Oct 5, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
SINCONA AG
Auction Oct 21, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Art-Rite S.r.l.
Auction Oct 10, 2024
Category
Year
Search