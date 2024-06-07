Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1933 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1933
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1933 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2046 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 390. Bidding took place June 1, 2024.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 1700 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
423 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 23, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
