3 Kopeks 1973 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1973 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 157 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 10,000. Bidding took place April 14, 2021.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (9) XF (4) VF (2) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) AU58 (6) VF35 (1) SP66 (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (7)