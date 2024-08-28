Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1973 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1973 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 157 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 10,000. Bidding took place April 14, 2021.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date April 14, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1973 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
