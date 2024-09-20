Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1957. Wreath with 15 ribbons (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Wreath with 15 ribbons
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1957
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1957 . Wreath with 15 ribbons. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1243 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 4,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2017.
