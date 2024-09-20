Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1957. Wreath with 15 ribbons (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Wreath with 15 ribbons

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1957 Wreath with 15 ribbons - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1957 Wreath with 15 ribbons - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1957
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1957 . Wreath with 15 ribbons. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1243 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 4,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2017.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 900 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 900 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1957 at auction Восточно-европейский - August 28, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date August 28, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1957 at auction Восточно-европейский - August 28, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date August 28, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1957 at auction Восточно-европейский - August 28, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date August 28, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1957 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1957 at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1957 at auction MS67 - November 9, 2023
Seller MS67
Date November 9, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1957 at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1957 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS65 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 30, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 30, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 3 Kopeks 1957 at auction Восточно-европейский - October 3, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date October 3, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
To auction
Russia 3 Kopeks 1957 at auction Восточно-европейский - October 3, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date October 3, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
To auction
Russia 3 Kopeks 1957 at auction Восточно-европейский - October 3, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date October 3, 2024
Condition MS64
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1957 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

