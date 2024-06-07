Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1935 "Type 1926-1936". Relief star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Relief star
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1935
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1935 . Relief star. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 197 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 950. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- AURORA (1)
- Coins and Medals (4)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Imperial Coin (6)
- MS67 (6)
- Rare Coins (6)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (12)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 3600 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 23, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date April 25, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1935 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search