Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1935 "Type 1926-1936". Relief star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Relief star

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1935 "Type 1926-1936" Relief star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1935 "Type 1926-1936" Relief star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1935
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1935 . Relief star. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 197 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 950. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1935 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 3600 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1935 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1935 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - April 9, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - April 9, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 9, 2022
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1935 at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1935 at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1935 at auction Alexander - October 1, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1935 at auction Alexander - October 1, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date October 1, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1935 at auction Imperial Coin - September 23, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1935 at auction Imperial Coin - September 23, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 23, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1935 at auction Alexander - August 27, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1935 at auction Alexander - August 27, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1935 at auction Imperial Coin - August 26, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1935 at auction Imperial Coin - August 26, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 26, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1935 at auction Imperial Coin - July 8, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1935 at auction Imperial Coin - July 8, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 8, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1935 at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1935 at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1935 at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1935 at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1935 at auction Imperial Coin - September 25, 2019
Russia 3 Kopeks 1935 at auction Imperial Coin - September 25, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 25, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1935 at auction MS67 - April 25, 2019
Seller MS67
Date April 25, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1935 at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1935 at auction Russiancoin - April 10, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 10, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1935
