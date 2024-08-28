Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1946 "Type 1937-1946". Relief star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Relief star
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1946
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1946 . Relief star. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 250 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 30,000. Bidding took place March 31, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (10)
- AURORA (7)
- Coins and Medals (15)
- Coins.ee (2)
- Empire (4)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Katz (3)
- MS67 (11)
- MUNZE (1)
- NIKO (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- Russiancoin (21)
- Восточно-европейский (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 2600 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 31, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
