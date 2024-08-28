Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1946 "Type 1937-1946". Relief star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Relief star

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1946 "Type 1937-1946" Relief star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1946 "Type 1937-1946" Relief star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1946
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1946 . Relief star. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 250 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 30,000. Bidding took place March 31, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (10)
  • AURORA (7)
  • Coins and Medals (15)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Empire (4)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (3)
  • MS67 (11)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (21)
  • Восточно-европейский (1)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1946 at auction Восточно-европейский - August 28, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date August 28, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 2600 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1946 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1946 at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1946 at auction Empire - September 21, 2023
Seller Empire
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1946 at auction Alexander - August 31, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1946 at auction Alexander - August 31, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 31, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1946 at auction Russiancoin - May 25, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1946 at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 3 Kopeks 1946 at auction Восточно-европейский - October 3, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date October 3, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1946 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 425
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1946 All Russian coins Russian aluminum-bronze coins Russian coins 3 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Oct 5, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
SINCONA AG
Auction Oct 21, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Coins.ee
Auction Oct 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search