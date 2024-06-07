Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1938. Relief star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Relief star
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1938
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1938 . Relief star. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 510 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 108,000. Bidding took place December 8, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (7)
- AURORA (1)
- Coins and Medals (6)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (2)
- Imperial Coin (4)
- MS67 (8)
- MUNZE (1)
- NIKO (3)
- Rare Coins (1)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (10)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 14300 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 21, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date April 25, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date April 25, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search