Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1938. Relief star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Relief star

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1938 Relief star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1938 Relief star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1938
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1938 . Relief star. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 510 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 108,000. Bidding took place December 8, 2023.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1938 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1938 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 14300 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1938 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1938 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1938 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1938 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1938 at auction MUNZE - July 27, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date July 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1938 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1938 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1938 at auction Alexander - December 16, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1938 at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1938 at auction Imperial Coin - January 27, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 27, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1938 at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1938 at auction Imperial Coin - October 21, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 21, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1938 at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1938 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1938 at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1938 at auction MS67 - April 25, 2019
Seller MS67
Date April 25, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1938 at auction MS67 - April 25, 2019
Seller MS67
Date April 25, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1938 at auction Imperial Coin - April 24, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1938 at auction Russiancoin - April 10, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 10, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

