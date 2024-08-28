Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1934 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1934 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1934 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1934
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1934 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 197 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 55,000. Bidding took place January 5, 2018.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1934 at auction Восточно-европейский - August 28, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date August 28, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1934 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1934 at auction Russiancoin - September 14, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1934 at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1934 at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1934 at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1934 at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1934 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1934 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1934 at auction Russian Heritage - April 25, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1934 at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1934 at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1934 at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1934 at auction Восточно-европейский - October 3, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date October 3, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1934 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

