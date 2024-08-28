Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1934 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1934
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1934 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 197 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 55,000. Bidding took place January 5, 2018.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
