3 Kopeks 1982 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1982 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 521 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 2,400. Bidding took place February 25, 2021.

Сondition UNC (12) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (7) SP67 (5) Service PCGS (15)