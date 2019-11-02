Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1982 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1982 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 521 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 2,400. Bidding took place February 25, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (9)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (3)
- MS67 (3)
Seller AURORA
Date February 25, 2021
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 2400 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 1600 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1982 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search