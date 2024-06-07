3 Kopeks 1927. Narrow letters in "СССР" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1927 . Narrow letters in "СССР". This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 196 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 97,000. Bidding took place June 7, 2024.

Сondition XF (3) VF (2) Condition (slab) XF40 (2) VF35 (2)