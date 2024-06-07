Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1927. Narrow letters in "СССР" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Narrow letters in "СССР"

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1927 Narrow letters in "СССР" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1927 Narrow letters in "СССР" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1927
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1927 . Narrow letters in "СССР". This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 196 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 97,000. Bidding took place June 7, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1927 at auction Alexander - June 13, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
917 $
Price in auction currency 81600 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1927 at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
1011 $
Price in auction currency 90000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1927 at auction Alexander - January 15, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 15, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1927 at auction Alexander - September 22, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

