Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1927. Narrow letters in "СССР" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Narrow letters in "СССР"
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1927
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1927 . Narrow letters in "СССР". This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 196 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 97,000. Bidding took place June 7, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
Seller Alexander
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
917 $
Price in auction currency 81600 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
1011 $
Price in auction currency 90000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date January 15, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search