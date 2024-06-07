Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1937. Relief star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Relief star

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1937 Relief star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1937 Relief star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1937
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1937 . Relief star. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 213 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 19,000. Bidding took place January 5, 2018.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1937 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1937 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 1700 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1937 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1937 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1937 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1937 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 1300 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1937 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1937 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1937 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1937 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1937 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1937 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1937 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1937 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1937 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1937 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1937 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1937 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1937 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1937 at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1937 at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 4, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1937 at auction RND - June 9, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1937 at auction RND - June 9, 2022
Seller RND
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1937 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1937 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1937 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1937 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1937 at auction Russiancoin - December 23, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 23, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1937 at auction Alexander - December 16, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1937 at auction Alexander - December 16, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1937 at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1937 at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1937 at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1937 at auction Imperial Coin - March 31, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1937 at auction Imperial Coin - March 31, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 31, 2021
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1937 at auction Imperial Coin - January 27, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1937 at auction Imperial Coin - January 27, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 27, 2021
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

