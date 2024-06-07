Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1937. Relief star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Relief star
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1937
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1937 . Relief star. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 213 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 19,000. Bidding took place January 5, 2018.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 1700 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 1300 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 31, 2021
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
