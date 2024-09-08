3 Kopeks 1932. Without inscription "СССР" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1932 . Without inscription "СССР". This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1114 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 44,000. Bidding took place September 23, 2020.

