Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1932. Without inscription "СССР" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Without inscription "СССР"

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1932 Without inscription "СССР" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1932 Without inscription "СССР" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1932
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1932 . Without inscription "СССР". This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1114 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 44,000. Bidding took place September 23, 2020.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1932 at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
133 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1932 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1932 at auction Alexander - January 15, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 15, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1932 at auction Alexander - September 22, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1932 at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1932 at auction Rare Coins - October 22, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 22, 2016
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1932 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

