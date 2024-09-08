Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1932. Without inscription "СССР" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Without inscription "СССР"
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1932
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1932 . Without inscription "СССР". This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1114 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 44,000. Bidding took place September 23, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Rare Coins (4)
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
133 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date January 15, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
