Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1988 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1988 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 281 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 5,000. Bidding took place August 25, 2024.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2024
Condition PL67 NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition PL68 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 9, 2020
Condition PL68 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1988 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
