3 Kopeks 1941. Smooth star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Smooth star
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1941
- Purpose Circulation
