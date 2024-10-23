Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1941. Smooth star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Smooth star

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1941
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

