Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1952 "Type 1946-1957". Smooth star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Smooth star
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1952
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1952 . Smooth star. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 701 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 55,026. Bidding took place October 11, 2022.
Seller Alexander
Date January 15, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
696 $
Price in auction currency 45906 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date October 20, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
902 $
Price in auction currency 55026 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
