3 Kopeks 1952 "Type 1946-1957". Smooth star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1952 . Smooth star. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 701 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 55,026. Bidding took place October 11, 2022.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) VF (4) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) VF35 (3)