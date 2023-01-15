Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1952 "Type 1946-1957". Smooth star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Smooth star

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1952 "Type 1946-1957" Smooth star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1952 "Type 1946-1957" Smooth star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1952
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1952 . Smooth star. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 701 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 55,026. Bidding took place October 11, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Empire (2)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1952 at auction Alexander - January 15, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1952 at auction Alexander - January 15, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 15, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
696 $
Price in auction currency 45906 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1952 at auction Alexander - October 20, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1952 at auction Alexander - October 20, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 20, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
902 $
Price in auction currency 55026 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1952 at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1952 at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1952 at auction Empire - December 1, 2019
Seller Empire
Date December 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1952 at auction Imperial Coin - May 29, 2019
Russia 3 Kopeks 1952 at auction Imperial Coin - May 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1952 at auction Imperial Coin - January 30, 2019
Russia 3 Kopeks 1952 at auction Imperial Coin - January 30, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 30, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1952 at auction Empire - October 1, 2016
Seller Empire
Date October 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

