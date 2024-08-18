Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1946 "Type 1937-1946". Smooth star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Smooth star

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1946 "Type 1937-1946" Smooth star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1946 "Type 1937-1946" Smooth star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1946
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1946 . Smooth star. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 481 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 13,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Empire (3)
  • Luxcoins (1)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1946 at auction Luxcoins - August 18, 2024
Seller Luxcoins
Date August 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 1700 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1946 at auction Alexander - August 28, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1946 at auction Alexander - September 23, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 23, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1946 at auction Empire - February 1, 2020
Seller Empire
Date February 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1946 at auction AURORA - December 26, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date December 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1946 at auction AURORA - November 27, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date November 27, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1946 at auction AURORA - July 18, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date July 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1946 at auction Empire - February 23, 2017
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1946 at auction Empire - October 1, 2016
Seller Empire
Date October 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1946 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

