Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1946 "Type 1937-1946". Smooth star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Smooth star
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1946
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1946 . Smooth star. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 481 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 13,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Luxcoins
Date August 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 1700 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date February 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
