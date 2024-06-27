Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1926 "Type 1926-1936". Without a circular inscription (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Without a circular inscription
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1926
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1926 . Without a circular inscription. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 461 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 140,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
505 $
Price in auction currency 45000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
381 $
Price in auction currency 34045 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 4, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1926 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
