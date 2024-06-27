Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1926 "Type 1926-1936". Without a circular inscription (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Without a circular inscription

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1926 "Type 1926-1936" Without a circular inscription - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1926 "Type 1926-1936" Without a circular inscription - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1926
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1926 . Without a circular inscription. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 461 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 140,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2016.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1926 at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1926 at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
505 $
Price in auction currency 45000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1926 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
381 $
Price in auction currency 34045 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1926 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1926 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1926 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1926 at auction Alexander - January 15, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 15, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1926 at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1926 at auction Alexander - September 22, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1926 at auction Alexander - May 12, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 12, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1926 at auction Alexander - April 7, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1926 at auction Alexander - November 21, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1926 at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1926 at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1926 at auction Russian Heritage - April 4, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 4, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1926 at auction Empire - December 28, 2019
Seller Empire
Date December 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1926 at auction Empire - December 1, 2018
Seller Empire
Date December 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1926 at auction Empire - September 29, 2018
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1926 at auction Empire - October 1, 2016
Seller Empire
Date October 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
