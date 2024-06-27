3 Kopeks 1926 "Type 1926-1936". Without a circular inscription (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1926 . Without a circular inscription. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 461 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 140,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2016.

Сondition XF (9) VF (8) F (2) Condition (slab) XF40 (1) VF35 (3) VF30 (2) DETAILS (1) Service RNGA (1)