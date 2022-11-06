Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1975 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1975 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1975 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1975
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1975 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2065 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 58. Bidding took place November 6, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Numisbalt (5)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1975 at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1975 at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1975 at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 58 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1975 at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1975 at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1975 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1975 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Russia 3 Kopeks 1975 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1975 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 425
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1975 All Russian coins Russian tombac coins Russian coins 3 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Oct 5, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
SINCONA AG
Auction Oct 22, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Oct 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search