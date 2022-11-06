Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1975 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1975 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2065 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 58. Bidding took place November 6, 2021.
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 58 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1975 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
