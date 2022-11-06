3 Kopeks 1975 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1975 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2065 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 58. Bidding took place November 6, 2021.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (1) UNC (5) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (3) SP67 (1) PL66 (1) Service PCGS (5) NGC (1)