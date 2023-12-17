Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1936. Relief star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Relief star

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1936 Relief star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1936 Relief star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1936
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1936 . Relief star. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 208 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 30,000. Bidding took place February 15, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (4)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • MS67 (5)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • RND (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 4200 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS67 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins.ee - February 12, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins.ee - February 12, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1936 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1936 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - April 9, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - April 9, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 9, 2022
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1936 at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1936 at auction Imperial Coin - June 3, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1936 at auction Imperial Coin - June 3, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 3, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1936 at auction Alexander - March 26, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1936 at auction Alexander - March 26, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 26, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1936 at auction Imperial Coin - December 18, 2019
Russia 3 Kopeks 1936 at auction Imperial Coin - December 18, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 18, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1936 at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1936 at auction Imperial Coin - July 31, 2019
Russia 3 Kopeks 1936 at auction Imperial Coin - July 31, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 31, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1936 at auction MS67 - June 27, 2019
Seller MS67
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1936 at auction Imperial Coin - May 29, 2019
Russia 3 Kopeks 1936 at auction Imperial Coin - May 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1936 at auction Russiancoin - April 10, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 10, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1936 at auction MS67 - April 4, 2019
Seller MS67
Date April 4, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1936 at auction Imperial Coin - March 27, 2019
Russia 3 Kopeks 1936 at auction Imperial Coin - March 27, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1936 at auction MS67 - January 17, 2019
Seller MS67
Date January 17, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1936 at auction AURORA - December 2, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date December 2, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 3 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date October 6, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 425
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1936 All Russian coins Russian aluminum-bronze coins Russian coins 3 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
San Martino
Auction Oct 15, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
MDC Monaco
Auction Oct 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
San Martino
Auction Oct 15, 2024
Category
Year
Search