3 Kopeks 1936. Relief star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Relief star
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1936
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1936 . Relief star. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 208 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 30,000. Bidding took place February 15, 2018.
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 4200 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS67 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 26, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 31, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date April 4, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date January 17, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
