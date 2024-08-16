Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
Coins catalog Grand Duchy of Finland ruled by the Russian Empire (1863-1917)
Total added coins: 196
Coin catalog Grand Duchy 1863-1917
Prices of coins of Grand Duchy
Photo Description Metal Av. price UNC Av. price PROOF Sales
Gold $470 - 3 443
Finland, Grand Duchy
10 Mark 1913 S
Gold $650 - 0 322
Finland, Grand Duchy
20 Mark 1912 S
Silver $280 $1,700 0 131
Finland, Grand Duchy
1 Mark 1866 S
Gold $900 - 0 188
Finland, Grand Duchy
20 Mark 1891 L
Silver $150 $2,200 0 107
Finland, Grand Duchy
1 Mark 1892 L
Silver $25 - 3 82
Finland, Grand Duchy
50 Pennia 1917 S. Eagle without crown
Gold $640 - 0 224
Finland, Grand Duchy
20 Mark 1911 L
Gold $640 - 0 257
Finland, Grand Duchy
20 Mark 1904 L
Silver - - 0 1
Finland, Grand Duchy
2 Mark 1867 S
Silver $130 - 0 21
Finland, Grand Duchy
50 Pennia 1866 S
Silver $90 $1,300 0 74
Finland, Grand Duchy
25 Pennia 1894 L
Silver $370 $2,100 0 69
Finland, Grand Duchy
2 Mark 1872 S
Silver $140 - 0 21
Finland, Grand Duchy
50 Pennia 1872 S
Copper $65 - 0 24
Finland, Grand Duchy
1 Penni 1881
Silver $510 - 0 76
Finland, Grand Duchy
1 Mark 1864 S
Silver $180 - 0 18
Finland, Grand Duchy
50 Pennia 1868 S
Gold $690 - 0 428
Finland, Grand Duchy
20 Mark 1913 S
Gold $770 $15,000 0 249
Finland, Grand Duchy
20 Mark 1910 L
Copper $35 $400 0 142
Finland, Grand Duchy
1 Penni 1893
Gold $660 - 0 145
Finland, Grand Duchy
20 Mark 1878 S
Silver $60 $2,300 0 102
Finland, Grand Duchy
1 Mark 1874 S
Copper $25 - 0 115
Finland, Grand Duchy
1 Penni 1912
Silver $70 - 0 10
Finland, Grand Duchy
50 Pennia 1864 S
Silver $90 - 0 25
Finland, Grand Duchy
50 Pennia 1871 S
Copper $75 - 0 42
Finland, Grand Duchy
10 Pennia 1917
Silver $65 $4,000 0 95
Finland, Grand Duchy
2 Mark 1874 S
Silver $60 $2,300 0 51
Finland, Grand Duchy
50 Pennia 1865 S
Gold $730 - 0 330
Finland, Grand Duchy
20 Mark 1879 S
Gold $1,300 - 0 195
Finland, Grand Duchy
20 Mark 1880 S
Copper $65 - 0 73
Finland, Grand Duchy
1 Penni 1867
Silver $980 - 0 34
Finland, Grand Duchy
1 Mark 1867 S
Silver $20 - 0 247
Finland, Grand Duchy
50 Pennia 1916 S
Silver $140 $830 0 24
Finland, Grand Duchy
25 Pennia 1872 S
Silver $190 $2,200 0 217
Finland, Grand Duchy
2 Mark 1908 L
Silver $290 $6,200 1 116
Finland, Grand Duchy
1 Mark 1865 S
Copper $30 - 0 123
Finland, Grand Duchy
1 Penni 1883
Gold $12,000 - 0 11
Finland, Grand Duchy
20 Mark 1912 L
Silver $180 - 1 35
Finland, Grand Duchy
50 Pennia 1874 S
Silver $10 - 0 128
Finland, Grand Duchy
25 Pennia 1916 S
Copper $35 - 0 34
Finland, Grand Duchy
1 Penni 1902
Copper $80 - 0 22
Finland, Grand Duchy
1 Penni 1872
Copper $10 - 0 84
Finland, Grand Duchy
1 Penni 1914
Silver $140 $900 0 117
Finland, Grand Duchy
1 Mark 1890 L
Silver $40 - 0 24
Finland, Grand Duchy
50 Pennia 1908 L
Silver $75 $600 0 45
Finland, Grand Duchy
50 Pennia 1892 L
Silver $45 - 0 26
Finland, Grand Duchy
50 Pennia 1889 L
Copper $190 $2,200 0 47
Finland, Grand Duchy
10 Pennia 1911
Silver $130 $1,800 0 73
Finland, Grand Duchy
1 Mark 1908 L
Copper $40 $1,100 0 95
Finland, Grand Duchy
1 Penni 1894
Silver $25 - 0 107
Finland, Grand Duchy
25 Pennia 1915 S
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search