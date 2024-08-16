Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

Coins catalog Grand Duchy of Finland ruled by the Russian Empire (1863-1917)

Total added coins: 196

Period of Grand Duchy
Coin catalog Grand Duchy 1863-1917
coin Gold
coin Silver
coin Copper
Year of the coin

Prices of coins of Grand Duchy

Photo Description Metal Av. price UNC Av. price PROOF Sales
Coin photo Coin photo
Finland, Grand Duchy
10 Mark 1913 S
 Gold $470 - 3 443Coin photo Coin photo
Finland, Grand Duchy
20 Mark 1912 S
 Gold $650 - 0 322Coin photo Coin photo
Finland, Grand Duchy
1 Mark 1866 S
 Silver $280 $1,700 0 131Coin photo Coin photo
Finland, Grand Duchy
20 Mark 1891 L
 Gold $900 - 0 188Coin photo Coin photo
Finland, Grand Duchy
1 Mark 1892 L
 Silver $150 $2,200 0 107Coin photo Coin photo
Finland, Grand Duchy
50 Pennia 1917 S. Eagle without crown
 Silver $25 - 3 82Coin photo Coin photo
Finland, Grand Duchy
20 Mark 1911 L
 Gold $640 - 0 224Coin photo Coin photo
Finland, Grand Duchy
20 Mark 1904 L
 Gold $640 - 0 257Coin photo Coin photo
Finland, Grand Duchy
2 Mark 1867 S
 Silver - - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Finland, Grand Duchy
50 Pennia 1866 S
 Silver $130 - 0 21Coin photo Coin photo
Finland, Grand Duchy
25 Pennia 1894 L
 Silver $90 $1,300 0 74Coin photo Coin photo
Finland, Grand Duchy
2 Mark 1872 S
 Silver $370 $2,100 0 69Coin photo Coin photo
Finland, Grand Duchy
50 Pennia 1872 S
 Silver $140 - 0 21Coin photo Coin photo
Finland, Grand Duchy
1 Penni 1881
 Copper $65 - 0 24Coin photo Coin photo
Finland, Grand Duchy
1 Mark 1864 S
 Silver $510 - 0 76Coin photo Coin photo
Finland, Grand Duchy
50 Pennia 1868 S
 Silver $180 - 0 18Coin photo Coin photo
Finland, Grand Duchy
20 Mark 1913 S
 Gold $690 - 0 428Coin photo Coin photo
Finland, Grand Duchy
20 Mark 1910 L
 Gold $770 $15,000 0 249Coin photo Coin photo
Finland, Grand Duchy
1 Penni 1893
 Copper $35 $400 0 142Coin photo Coin photo
Finland, Grand Duchy
20 Mark 1878 S
 Gold $660 - 0 145Coin photo Coin photo
Finland, Grand Duchy
1 Mark 1874 S
 Silver $60 $2,300 0 102Coin photo Coin photo
Finland, Grand Duchy
1 Penni 1912
 Copper $25 - 0 115Coin photo Coin photo
Finland, Grand Duchy
50 Pennia 1864 S
 Silver $70 - 0 10Coin photo Coin photo
Finland, Grand Duchy
50 Pennia 1871 S
 Silver $90 - 0 25Coin photo Coin photo
Finland, Grand Duchy
10 Pennia 1917
 Copper $75 - 0 42Coin photo Coin photo
Finland, Grand Duchy
2 Mark 1874 S
 Silver $65 $4,000 0 95Coin photo Coin photo
Finland, Grand Duchy
50 Pennia 1865 S
 Silver $60 $2,300 0 51Coin photo Coin photo
Finland, Grand Duchy
20 Mark 1879 S
 Gold $730 - 0 330Coin photo Coin photo
Finland, Grand Duchy
20 Mark 1880 S
 Gold $1,300 - 0 195Coin photo Coin photo
Finland, Grand Duchy
1 Penni 1867
 Copper $65 - 0 73Coin photo Coin photo
Finland, Grand Duchy
1 Mark 1867 S
 Silver $980 - 0 34Coin photo Coin photo
Finland, Grand Duchy
50 Pennia 1916 S
 Silver $20 - 0 247Coin photo Coin photo
Finland, Grand Duchy
25 Pennia 1872 S
 Silver $140 $830 0 24Coin photo Coin photo
Finland, Grand Duchy
2 Mark 1908 L
 Silver $190 $2,200 0 217Coin photo Coin photo
Finland, Grand Duchy
1 Mark 1865 S
 Silver $290 $6,200 1 116Coin photo Coin photo
Finland, Grand Duchy
1 Penni 1883
 Copper $30 - 0 123Coin photo Coin photo
Finland, Grand Duchy
20 Mark 1912 L
 Gold $12,000 - 0 11Coin photo Coin photo
Finland, Grand Duchy
50 Pennia 1874 S
 Silver $180 - 1 35Coin photo Coin photo
Finland, Grand Duchy
25 Pennia 1916 S
 Silver $10 - 0 128Coin photo Coin photo
Finland, Grand Duchy
1 Penni 1902
 Copper $35 - 0 34Coin photo Coin photo
Finland, Grand Duchy
1 Penni 1872
 Copper $80 - 0 22Coin photo Coin photo
Finland, Grand Duchy
1 Penni 1914
 Copper $10 - 0 84Coin photo Coin photo
Finland, Grand Duchy
1 Mark 1890 L
 Silver $140 $900 0 117Coin photo Coin photo
Finland, Grand Duchy
50 Pennia 1908 L
 Silver $40 - 0 24Coin photo Coin photo
Finland, Grand Duchy
50 Pennia 1892 L
 Silver $75 $600 0 45Coin photo Coin photo
Finland, Grand Duchy
50 Pennia 1889 L
 Silver $45 - 0 26Coin photo Coin photo
Finland, Grand Duchy
10 Pennia 1911
 Copper $190 $2,200 0 47Coin photo Coin photo
Finland, Grand Duchy
1 Mark 1908 L
 Silver $130 $1,800 0 73Coin photo Coin photo
Finland, Grand Duchy
1 Penni 1894
 Copper $40 $1,100 0 95Coin photo Coin photo
Finland, Grand Duchy
25 Pennia 1915 S
 Silver $25 - 0 107
