Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
1 Penni 1915 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: Denga1700
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,28 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,250,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 1 Penni
- Year 1915
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (108)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1915 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30406 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 360. Bidding took place August 5, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (11)
- AURORA (4)
- Denga1700 (5)
- Imperial Coin (15)
- Inasta (4)
- Katz (20)
- MS67 (11)
- MUNZE (8)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numisbalt (15)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rauch (1)
- RedSquare (3)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date January 5, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition MS66 RB CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Penni 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search