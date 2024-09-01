Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

Copper coins 1 Penni of Grand Duchy - Finland

type-coin
type-coin

1 Penni 1863 Pattern

Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales
1863 R4 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

1 Penni 1864-1876

Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales
1864 30,000 R3 0 291865 515,000 - 0 251866 3,673,000 - 0 751867 3,843,000 - 0 731869 1,575,000 - 0 371870 500,000 R 0 521871 1,500,000 - 0 461872 1,000,000 - 0 221873 2,000,000 - 0 361874 1,450,000 - 0 821875 1,550,000 - 0 621876 2,005,105 - 0 30
type-coin
type-coin

1 Penni 1881-1894

Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales
1881 600,000 - 0 241882 100,000 R1 0 251883 3,900,000 - 0 1231884 404,189 R1 0 371888 2,289,940 - 0 1071891 1,008,070 - 0 621892 1,516,723 - 0 881893 2,294,924 - 0 1421894 1,818,102 - 0 95
type-coin
type-coin

1 Penni 1895-1916

Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales
1895 877,572 - 0 501898 1,431,451 - 0 741899 1,540,593 - 0 351900 3,543,505 - 0 971901 1,515,353 - 0 331902 1,003,819 - 0 341903 1,145,807 - 0 731904 496,465 - 0 341905 1,396,064 - 0 341906 1,022,841 - 0 391907 2,484,517 - 0 1031908 954,782 - 0 631909 3,056,280 - 0 891911 2,550,000 - 0 901912 2,450,000 - 0 1151913 1,645,000 - 0 661914 1,895,000 - 0 841915 2,250,000 - 0 1081916 3,040,000 - 0 174
type-coin
type-coin

1 Penni 1917

Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales
1917 1,645,000 - 0 55
