1 Penni 1869 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,28 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,575,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 1 Penni
- Year 1869
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1869 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2412 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place March 27, 2021.
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 47 EUR
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
