Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

1 Penni 1869 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 1 Penni 1869 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 1 Penni 1869 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,575,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 1 Penni
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1869 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2412 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place March 27, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coins.ee (7)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Katz (11)
  • Künker (2)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Знак (1)
Finland 1 Penni 1869 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1869 at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1869 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Finland 1 Penni 1869 at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 47 EUR
Finland 1 Penni 1869 at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1869 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1869 at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1869 at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1869 at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1869 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1869 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1869 at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1869 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 13, 2021
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1869 at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1869 at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1869 at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1869 at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1869 at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1869 at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1869 at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1869 at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Penni 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

