1 Penni 1869 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1869 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2412 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place March 27, 2021.

Сondition UNC (17) AU (11) XF (4) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS63 (5) MS62 (2) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) AU50 (1) DETAILS (3) BN (11) Service NGC (8) PCGS (5) ННР (4)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)

Alexander (2)

AURORA (3)

Coins.ee (7)

COINSNET (1)

Katz (11)

Künker (2)

Numisbalt (2)

Rare Coins (3)

Russiancoin (1)

Stack's (1)

Знак (1)