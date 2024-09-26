Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

Coins of Finland 1869

Silver coins

Obverse 50 Pennia 1869 S
Reverse 50 Pennia 1869 S
50 Pennia 1869 S
Average price 260 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse 25 Pennia 1869 S
Reverse 25 Pennia 1869 S
25 Pennia 1869 S
Average price 260 $
Sales
0 25

Copper coins

Obverse 1 Penni 1869
Reverse 1 Penni 1869
1 Penni 1869
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 37
