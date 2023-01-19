Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
25 Pennia 1869 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 1,27 g
- Pure silver (0,0306 oz) 0,9525 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 264,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 25 Pennia
- Year 1869
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1869 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8543 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place March 14, 2013.
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
611 $
Price in auction currency 57500 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 1, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 7, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 15, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 18, 2014
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
