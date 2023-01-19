Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

25 Pennia 1869 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 25 Pennia 1869 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 25 Pennia 1869 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 1,27 g
  • Pure silver (0,0306 oz) 0,9525 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 264,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 25 Pennia
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1869 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8543 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place March 14, 2013.

Finland 25 Pennia 1869 S at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
611 $
Price in auction currency 57500 RUB
Finland 25 Pennia 1869 S at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Finland 25 Pennia 1869 S at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1869 S at auction Heritage - June 16, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date June 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1869 S at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1869 S at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1869 S at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1869 S at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Seller RND
Date August 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1869 S at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1869 S at auction Stephen Album - June 14, 2020
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1869 S at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1869 S at auction Katz - December 1, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1869 S at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1869 S at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1869 S at auction Katz - December 21, 2017
Seller Katz
Date December 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1869 S at auction Russiancoin - December 1, 2016
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 1, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1869 S at auction New York Sale - January 7, 2016
Seller New York Sale
Date January 7, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1869 S at auction Stephen Album - May 15, 2015
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 15, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1869 S at auction Stephen Album - January 18, 2014
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 18, 2014
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1869 S at auction Teutoburger - November 30, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1869 S at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

