Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
Silver coins 25 Pennia of Grand Duchy - Finland
25 Pennia 1865-1917
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales1865 S 705,000 - 0 261866 S 807,000 - 1 361867 S 383,000 R2 0 151868 S 136,000 R1 0 161869 S 264,000 - 0 251871 S 150,000 R 0 151872 S 400,000 - 0 241873 S 800,000 - 0 461875 S 808,000 - 0 341876 S 1,200 R3 0 81889 L 403,897 - 0 181890 L 796,805 - 0 471891 L 280,955 - 0 141894 L 817,215 - 0 741897 L 450,172 - 0 181898 L 444,660 - 0 251899 L 312,126 - 0 81901 L 993,909 - 0 391902 L 206,830 - 0 211906 L 281,280 - 0 161907 L 590,785 - 0 331908 L 339,600 - 0 211909 L 1,099,462 - 0 651910 L 392,000 - 0 241913 S 832,000 - 0 511915 S 2,400,000 - 0 1071916 S 6,392,000 - 0 1281917 S Eagle with three crowns 5,816,000 - 0 491917 S Eagle without crown 5,816,000 - 0 132
