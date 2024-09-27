Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

Silver coins 25 Pennia of Grand Duchy - Finland

type-coin
type-coin

25 Pennia 1865-1917

Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales
1865 S 705,000 - 0 261866 S 807,000 - 1 361867 S 383,000 R2 0 151868 S 136,000 R1 0 161869 S 264,000 - 0 251871 S 150,000 R 0 151872 S 400,000 - 0 241873 S 800,000 - 0 461875 S 808,000 - 0 341876 S 1,200 R3 0 81889 L 403,897 - 0 181890 L 796,805 - 0 471891 L 280,955 - 0 141894 L 817,215 - 0 741897 L 450,172 - 0 181898 L 444,660 - 0 251899 L 312,126 - 0 81901 L 993,909 - 0 391902 L 206,830 - 0 211906 L 281,280 - 0 161907 L 590,785 - 0 331908 L 339,600 - 0 211909 L 1,099,462 - 0 651910 L 392,000 - 0 241913 S 832,000 - 0 511915 S 2,400,000 - 0 1071916 S 6,392,000 - 0 1281917 S Eagle with three crowns 5,816,000 - 0 491917 S Eagle without crown 5,816,000 - 0 132
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Finland Coin catalog of Grand Duchy All Finnish coins Finnish coins 25 Pennia Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search