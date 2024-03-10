Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
25 Pennia 1907 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 1,27 g
- Pure silver (0,0306 oz) 0,9525 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 590,785
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 25 Pennia
- Year 1907
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1907 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 551 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 38,000. Bidding took place June 4, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (7)
- Coins.ee (3)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (4)
- MS67 (1)
- NIKO (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (3)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (9)
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
337 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS64 PL
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Pennia 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
