Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

25 Pennia 1907 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 25 Pennia 1907 L - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 25 Pennia 1907 L - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 1,27 g
  • Pure silver (0,0306 oz) 0,9525 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 590,785

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 25 Pennia
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1907 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 551 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 38,000. Bidding took place June 4, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (7)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • MS67 (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (9)
Finland 25 Pennia 1907 L at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Finland 25 Pennia 1907 L at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
337 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Finland 25 Pennia 1907 L at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1907 L at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1907 L at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Finland 25 Pennia 1907 L at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1907 L at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1907 L at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1907 L at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1907 L at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1907 L at auction AURORA - August 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1907 L at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1907 L at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1907 L at auction Rare Coins - June 4, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS64 PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1907 L at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1907 L at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Finland 25 Pennia 1907 L at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1907 L at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1907 L at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1907 L at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Finland 25 Pennia 1907 L at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1907 L at auction Russiancoin - May 27, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 27, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1907 L at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Finland 25 Pennia 1907 L at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 25 Pennia 1907 L at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Finland 25 Pennia 1907 L at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition MS66 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Pennia 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Finland Coin catalog of Grand Duchy Coins of Finland in 1907 All Finnish coins Finnish silver coins Finnish coins 25 Pennia Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search