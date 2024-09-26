Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

Coins of Finland 1907

Silver coins

Obverse 2 Mark 1907 L
Reverse 2 Mark 1907 L
2 Mark 1907 L
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 68
Obverse 1 Mark 1907 L
Reverse 1 Mark 1907 L
1 Mark 1907 L
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 115
Obverse 50 Pennia 1907 L
Reverse 50 Pennia 1907 L
50 Pennia 1907 L
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 25
Obverse 25 Pennia 1907 L
Reverse 25 Pennia 1907 L
25 Pennia 1907 L
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 33

Copper coins

Obverse 10 Pennia 1907
Reverse 10 Pennia 1907
10 Pennia 1907
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 35
Obverse 5 Pennia 1907
Reverse 5 Pennia 1907
5 Pennia 1907
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 42
Obverse 1 Penni 1907
Reverse 1 Penni 1907
1 Penni 1907
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 103
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search