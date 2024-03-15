2 Mark 1907 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 2 Mark 1907 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 758 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,300. Bidding took place June 18, 2016.

