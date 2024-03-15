Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

2 Mark 1907 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 2 Mark 1907 L - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 2 Mark 1907 L - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,36 g
  • Pure silver (0,2891 oz) 8,9925 g
  • Diameter 27,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 125,572

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 2 Mark 1907 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 758 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,300. Bidding took place June 18, 2016.

Finland 2 Mark 1907 L at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 3500 RUB
Finland 2 Mark 1907 L at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
223 $
Price in auction currency 21000 RUB
Finland 2 Mark 1907 L at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1907 L at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1907 L at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1907 L at auction Rare Coins - February 11, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1907 L at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1907 L at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1907 L at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1907 L at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1907 L at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1907 L at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1907 L at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1907 L at auction Katz - April 6, 2023
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1907 L at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1907 L at auction Heritage - January 26, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 26, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1907 L at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1907 L at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1907 L at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1907 L at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1907 L at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

