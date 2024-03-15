Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
2 Mark 1907 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,36 g
- Pure silver (0,2891 oz) 8,9925 g
- Diameter 27,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 125,572
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1907
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 2 Mark 1907 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 758 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,300. Bidding took place June 18, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (10)
- AURORA (12)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Empire (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- Katz (5)
- Künker (1)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (17)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (4)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WAG (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
223 $
Price in auction currency 21000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 26, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search