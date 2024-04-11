Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

5 Pennia 1907 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 5 Pennia 1907 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 5 Pennia 1907 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,4 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 766,889

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 5 Pennia
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1907 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 59 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 90,000. Bidding took place April 18, 2024.

Finland 5 Pennia 1907 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
956 $
Price in auction currency 90000 RUB
Finland 5 Pennia 1907 at auction Russiancoin - April 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1907 at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1907 at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 420 RUB
Finland 5 Pennia 1907 at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1907 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Finland 5 Pennia 1907 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1907 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Finland 5 Pennia 1907 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1907 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Finland 5 Pennia 1907 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1907 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1907 at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1907 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Finland 5 Pennia 1907 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1907 at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1907 at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1907 at auction Russiancoin - November 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1907 at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1907 at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1907 at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Finland 5 Pennia 1907 at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1907 at auction Russiancoin - April 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1907 at auction MUNZE - March 24, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date March 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1907 at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Finland 5 Pennia 1907 at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition MS60 BN
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1907 at auction Coinhouse - December 21, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pennia 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

