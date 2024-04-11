Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
5 Pennia 1907 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,4 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 766,889
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 5 Pennia
- Year 1907
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1907 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 59 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 90,000. Bidding took place April 18, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Coins.ee (4)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Imperial Coin (11)
- Katz (3)
- MUNZE (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (6)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (7)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
956 $
Price in auction currency 90000 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 420 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition MS60 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pennia 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search