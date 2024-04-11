5 Pennia 1907 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1907 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 59 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 90,000. Bidding took place April 18, 2024.

