Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

10 Pennia 1907 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 10 Pennia 1907 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 10 Pennia 1907 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 12,8 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 503,047

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 10 Pennia
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1907 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 725 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 415. Bidding took place April 30, 2022.

Finland 10 Pennia 1907 at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
172 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Finland 10 Pennia 1907 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Finland 10 Pennia 1907 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1907 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1907 at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Finland 10 Pennia 1907 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1907 at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1907 at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Finland 10 Pennia 1907 at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1907 at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Finland 10 Pennia 1907 at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1907 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 12, 2022
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 12, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1907 at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Finland 10 Pennia 1907 at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1907 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Finland 10 Pennia 1907 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1907 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Finland 10 Pennia 1907 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1907 at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1907 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Finland 10 Pennia 1907 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1907 at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Finland 10 Pennia 1907 at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1907 at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1907 at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1907 at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1907 at auction Imperial Coin - January 26, 2021
Finland 10 Pennia 1907 at auction Imperial Coin - January 26, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 26, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1907 at auction Denga1700 - December 17, 2020
Finland 10 Pennia 1907 at auction Denga1700 - December 17, 2020
Seller Denga1700
Date December 17, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1907 at auction Numisbalt - December 12, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pennia 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

