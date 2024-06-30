Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
10 Pennia 1907 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12,8 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 503,047
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 10 Pennia
- Year 1907
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1907 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 725 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 415. Bidding took place April 30, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
172 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 12, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 26, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pennia 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
