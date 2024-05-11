Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
1 Penni 1907 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,28 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,484,517
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 1 Penni
- Year 1907
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (103)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1907 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1292 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 151. Bidding took place May 14, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 35 USD
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition MS64 RB ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date January 5, 2024
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition MS65 RD ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Penni 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
