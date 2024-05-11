Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

1 Penni 1907 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 1 Penni 1907 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 1 Penni 1907 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,484,517

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 1 Penni
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (103)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Penni 1907 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1292 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 151. Bidding took place May 14, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (5)
  • Alexander (7)
  • ARTMAXIMUM (1)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Coins.ee (4)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Denga1700 (3)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (9)
  • Katz (26)
  • MS67 (15)
  • MUNZE (3)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (6)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Finland 1 Penni 1907 at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1907 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition MS66 RD PCGS
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1907 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1907 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1907 at auction Stephen Album - April 29, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 35 USD
Finland 1 Penni 1907 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Finland 1 Penni 1907 at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1907 at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1907 at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1907 at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 1 Penni 1907 at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1907 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1907 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1907 at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1907 at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1907 at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1907 at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition MS64 RB ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1907 at auction MS67 - January 5, 2024
Seller MS67
Date January 5, 2024
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1907 at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition MS65 RD ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1907 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 1 Penni 1907 at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Penni 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

