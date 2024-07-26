Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
1 Mark 1907 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 348,136
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1907
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (115)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Mark 1907 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 227 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 330,000. Bidding took place July 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date July 1, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
384 $
Price in auction currency 384 USD
Seller Heritage
Date July 1, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date May 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date September 13, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
