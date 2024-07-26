1 Mark 1907 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Mark 1907 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 227 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 330,000. Bidding took place July 15, 2023.

