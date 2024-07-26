Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

1 Mark 1907 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 1 Mark 1907 L - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 1 Mark 1907 L - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 348,136

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (115)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Mark 1907 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 227 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 330,000. Bidding took place July 15, 2023.

Finland 1 Mark 1907 L at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Finland 1 Mark 1907 L at auction Heritage - July 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 1, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
384 $
Price in auction currency 384 USD
Finland 1 Mark 1907 L at auction Heritage - July 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 1, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Mark 1907 L at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Finland 1 Mark 1907 L at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Mark 1907 L at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Mark 1907 L at auction Bruun Rasmussen - May 26, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date May 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Mark 1907 L at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Mark 1907 L at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1907 L at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Mark 1907 L at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Mark 1907 L at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Mark 1907 L at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Mark 1907 L at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Mark 1907 L at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Mark 1907 L at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Finland 1 Mark 1907 L at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Mark 1907 L at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Finland 1 Mark 1907 L at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Mark 1907 L at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Finland 1 Mark 1907 L at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Mark 1907 L at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Mark 1907 L at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Finland 1 Mark 1907 L at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Mark 1907 L at auction Stack's - September 13, 2023
Finland 1 Mark 1907 L at auction Stack's - September 13, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 13, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Finland 1 Mark 1907 L at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

