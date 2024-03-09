Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
50 Pennia 1907 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 2,54 g
- Pure silver (0,0612 oz) 1,905 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 257,911
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 50 Pennia
- Year 1907
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 50 Pennia 1907 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 135 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 72,500. Bidding took place April 18, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
770 $
Price in auction currency 72500 RUB
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date May 17, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 20, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Pennia 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
