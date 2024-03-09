Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

50 Pennia 1907 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 50 Pennia 1907 L - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 50 Pennia 1907 L - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 2,54 g
  • Pure silver (0,0612 oz) 1,905 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 257,911

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 50 Pennia
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 50 Pennia 1907 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 135 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 72,500. Bidding took place April 18, 2024.

Finland 50 Pennia 1907 L at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
770 $
Price in auction currency 72500 RUB
Finland 50 Pennia 1907 L at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Finland 50 Pennia 1907 L at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1907 L at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1907 L at auction Stack's - May 17, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 17, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1907 L at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1907 L at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1907 L at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1907 L at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1907 L at auction Coinhouse - December 19, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1907 L at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1907 L at auction MUNZE - February 3, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date February 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1907 L at auction MUNZE - February 3, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date February 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1907 L at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1907 L at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Seller RND
Date August 20, 2020
Condition XF
Finland 50 Pennia 1907 L at auction Imperial Coin - April 23, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 23, 2019
Condition XF40
Finland 50 Pennia 1907 L at auction Katz - February 16, 2019
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1907 L at auction Stephen Album - January 20, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 20, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1907 L at auction Katz - November 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1907 L at auction Katz - October 28, 2018
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1907 L at auction Katz - October 28, 2018
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition No grade
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pennia 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

