25 Pennia 1897 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1897 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 458 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 55,000. Bidding took place June 4, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (1) PROOFLIKE (1) UNC (9) AU (7) Condition (slab) MS68 (1) MS65 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) PL66 (1) Service NGC (2) ННР (1) PCGS (1)