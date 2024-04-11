Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
25 Pennia 1897 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 1,27 g
- Pure silver (0,0306 oz) 0,9525 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 450,172
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 25 Pennia
- Year 1897
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1897 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 458 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 55,000. Bidding took place June 4, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (2)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- Katz (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- RND (3)
- Russiancoin (1)
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 8750 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition PL66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 15, 2020
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Pennia 1897 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search