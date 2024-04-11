Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

25 Pennia 1897 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 25 Pennia 1897 L - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 25 Pennia 1897 L - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 1,27 g
  • Pure silver (0,0306 oz) 0,9525 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 450,172

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 25 Pennia
  • Year 1897
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1897 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 458 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 55,000. Bidding took place June 4, 2022.

Finland 25 Pennia 1897 L at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 8750 RUB
Finland 25 Pennia 1897 L at auction Russiancoin - April 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1897 L at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Finland 25 Pennia 1897 L at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1897 L at auction Rare Coins - June 4, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition PL66 ННР
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1897 L at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1897 L at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1897 L at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1897 L at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1897 L at auction Heritage - October 15, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date October 15, 2020
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1897 L at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Seller RND
Date August 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1897 L at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1897 L at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition MS61
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1897 L at auction AURORA - August 21, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date August 21, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1897 L at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1897 L at auction Katz - February 16, 2019
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1897 L at auction Imperial Coin - January 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 29, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1897 L at auction RND - December 2, 2017
Seller RND
Date December 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Pennia 1897 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

