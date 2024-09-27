Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

Coins of Finland 1897

Silver coins

Obverse 25 Pennia 1897 L
Reverse 25 Pennia 1897 L
25 Pennia 1897 L
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 18

Copper coins

Obverse 10 Pennia 1897
Reverse 10 Pennia 1897
10 Pennia 1897
Average price 260 $
Sales
0 46
Obverse 5 Pennia 1897
Reverse 5 Pennia 1897
5 Pennia 1897
Average price 200 $
Sales
0 26
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search