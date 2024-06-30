Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
10 Pennia 1897 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12,8 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 502,948
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 10 Pennia
- Year 1897
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1897 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 460 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 75,000. Bidding took place June 4, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
172 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 23, 2023
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pennia 1897 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
