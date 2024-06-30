10 Pennia 1897 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1897 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 460 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 75,000. Bidding took place June 4, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (15) AU (12) XF (6) VF (4) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS64 (5) MS63 (2) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) AU50 (5) XF45 (1) VF35 (1) DETAILS (1) BN (8) Service NGC (9) PCGS (3) ННР (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (5)

AURORA (4)

Coins.ee (4)

Denga1700 (5)

Empire (1)

Heritage (2)

Imperial Coin (4)

Katz (4)

Künker (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Pegasus Auctions (3)

Rare Coins (3)

Rauch (2)

RND (1)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Stack's (1)

WAG (1)