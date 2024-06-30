Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

10 Pennia 1897 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 10 Pennia 1897 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 10 Pennia 1897 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 12,8 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 502,948

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 10 Pennia
  • Year 1897
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1897 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 460 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 75,000. Bidding took place June 4, 2022.

Finland 10 Pennia 1897 at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
172 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Finland 10 Pennia 1897 at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Finland 10 Pennia 1897 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1897 at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1897 at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1897 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1897 at auction Heritage - November 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 23, 2023
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1897 at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 4, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1897 at auction Heritage - June 1, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1897 at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1897 at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1897 at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1897 at auction Rare Coins - June 4, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1897 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1897 at auction Pegasus Auctions - March 27, 2022
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date March 27, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1897 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1897 at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1897 at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1897 at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1897 at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1897 at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
