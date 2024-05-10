5 Pennia 1897 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1897 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 961 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 583. Bidding took place May 29, 2024.

