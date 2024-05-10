Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
5 Pennia 1897 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,4 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 592,210
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 5 Pennia
- Year 1897
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1897 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 961 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 583. Bidding took place May 29, 2024.
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
633 $
Price in auction currency 583 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
223 $
Price in auction currency 21000 RUB
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date October 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 26, 2021
Condition AU53 BN ННР
Selling price
