Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

5 Pennia 1897 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 5 Pennia 1897 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 5 Pennia 1897 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,4 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 592,210

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 5 Pennia
  • Year 1897
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1897 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 961 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 583. Bidding took place May 29, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • Leu (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • Знак (1)
Finland 5 Pennia 1897 at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
633 $
Price in auction currency 583 EUR
Finland 5 Pennia 1897 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Finland 5 Pennia 1897 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1897 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
223 $
Price in auction currency 21000 RUB
Finland 5 Pennia 1897 at auction Holmasto - March 9, 2024
Seller Holmasto
Date March 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1897 at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1897 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1897 at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Finland 5 Pennia 1897 at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1897 at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1897 at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Finland 5 Pennia 1897 at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1897 at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1897 at auction Leu - December 6, 2022
Seller Leu
Date December 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1897 at auction Rare Coins - June 4, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1897 at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1897 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Finland 5 Pennia 1897 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1897 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 13, 2021
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1897 at auction AURORA - October 20, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date October 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1897 at auction Coinhouse - October 3, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1897 at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Finland 5 Pennia 1897 at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1897 at auction RND - February 26, 2021
Finland 5 Pennia 1897 at auction RND - February 26, 2021
Seller RND
Date February 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1897 at auction Imperial Coin - January 26, 2021
Finland 5 Pennia 1897 at auction Imperial Coin - January 26, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 26, 2021
Condition AU53 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1897 at auction RND - October 2, 2020
Finland 5 Pennia 1897 at auction RND - October 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date October 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price

