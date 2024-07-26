Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

25 Pennia 1899 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 25 Pennia 1899 L - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 25 Pennia 1899 L - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 1,27 g
  • Pure silver (0,0306 oz) 0,9525 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 312,126

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 25 Pennia
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1899 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 627 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 1,018. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (1)
Finland 25 Pennia 1899 L at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Finland 25 Pennia 1899 L at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
222 $
Price in auction currency 205 EUR
Finland 25 Pennia 1899 L at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1899 L at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Finland 25 Pennia 1899 L at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition PR67 DCAM PCGS
Selling price
******
Finland 25 Pennia 1899 L at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1899 L at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Finland 25 Pennia 1899 L at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Seller RND
Date August 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Pennia 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

