Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
25 Pennia 1899 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 1,27 g
- Pure silver (0,0306 oz) 0,9525 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 312,126
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 25 Pennia
- Year 1899
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1899 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 627 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 1,018. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
- AURORA (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (1)
- RedSquare (1)
- RND (1)
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
222 $
Price in auction currency 205 EUR
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition PR67 DCAM PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Pennia 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
