Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
25 Pennia 1901 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 1,27 g
- Pure silver (0,0306 oz) 0,9525 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 993,909
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 25 Pennia
- Year 1901
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1901 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 204 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,250. Bidding took place December 16, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- AURORA (5)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Imperial Coin (9)
- Katz (7)
- MS67 (1)
- NIKO (3)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- RedSquare (1)
- RND (2)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Stare Monety (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 460 RUB
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 26, 2021
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Pennia 1901 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search