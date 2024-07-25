Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

25 Pennia 1901 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 25 Pennia 1901 L - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 25 Pennia 1901 L - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 1,27 g
  • Pure silver (0,0306 oz) 0,9525 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 993,909

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 25 Pennia
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1901 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 204 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,250. Bidding took place December 16, 2016.

Finland 25 Pennia 1901 L at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 460 RUB
Finland 25 Pennia 1901 L at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1901 L at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Finland 25 Pennia 1901 L at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1901 L at auction Russiancoin - April 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1901 L at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1901 L at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1901 L at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1901 L at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1901 L at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1901 L at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1901 L at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1901 L at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1901 L at auction Katz - December 29, 2021
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1901 L at auction AURORA - July 1, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1901 L at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1901 L at auction AURORA - February 24, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1901 L at auction Imperial Coin - January 26, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 26, 2021
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1901 L at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1901 L at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 25 Pennia 1901 L at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
