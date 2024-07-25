25 Pennia 1901 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 25 Pennia 1901 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 204 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,250. Bidding took place December 16, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (16) AU (9) XF (7) VF (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (4) MS64 (1) MS63 (4) MS62 (2) MS60 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) AU50 (2) XF45 (1) PF66 (1) Service NGC (11) ННР (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (2)

AURORA (5)

Coins and Medals (2)

Denga1700 (1)

Imperial Coin (9)

Katz (7)

MS67 (1)

NIKO (3)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (1)

RedSquare (1)

RND (2)

Russiancoin (3)

Stare Monety (1)